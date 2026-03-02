The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Does anyone else get the impression that Hegseth's comments, no matter the subject, always have to include terms like "politically correct" and "stupid"? I wonder if, in his more sober moments, he realizes that he is nominally and fully responsible for what transpires in Iran from this time forward.

Not only is Hegseth a horrendous human being, he is also a deeply unserious, stupid person.

Reply
Share
48 replies
No 1 Potato Boys Fan's avatar
No 1 Potato Boys Fan
2h

In 2003, when we invaded Iraq, we were seen as liberators by the majority of the populace. Saddam was deeply unpopular and there was a chance that something better would emerge. Even with that popular support, due to some missteps over the subsequent 7 years, we had an enormous amount of sectarian violence. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died. ISIS came to power. Thousands more died during its reign of terror. Now in Iran, the clerics have more support than Saddam did at his ouster. We don’t have a coherent opposition like in Venezuela. And unlike Iraq, and to a much lesser extent, Venezuela, we have no clear objectives here. So with a MUCH LESS competent team at the helm, we are engaging in a regime change war with a much more fanatical enemy. How could this ever go wrong?!?!

Reply
Share
9 replies
279 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture