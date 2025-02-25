Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

IN MY EARLIEST MEMORY OF MY GRANDFATHER—a jovial, whip-smart Polish immigrant who loved Budweiser—I am a toddler, sitting on his lap while a party swirls around us. He lectures me about the virtues of the United States, his adopted country, a democracy that took him in after he and his family had spent a dozen years as stateless people, first as prisoners in a Soviet labor camp near the Arctic Circle and later as refugees displaced by the Second World War. Once here, in just a few short years he went from working in a factory to building a successful business and living the American dream. There on his lap, I don’t know any of this and mostly just want to get back to playing with my cousin. But before I can squirm away, he reminds me, “You can do anything in America, Nina. You can even be president.”

READ THE REST.

BILL LUEDERS: Why Elon Musk Wants Brad Schimel on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

HAVING ELBOWED HIS WAY INTO an illicit co-presidency, shut down entire agencies because he felt like it, fired thousands of federal workers without grounds or authority, and begun laying his hands on millions of Americans’ sensitive personal and financial information, Elon Musk has set his sights on another questionable goal: electing Brad Schimel to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

😶 Do you have a tip for us?

THE COVID PANDEMIC THAT REACHED our shores in winter of 2020 has taken more than 1.2 million American lives thus far—a staggering loss, on the one hand, and a tribute to modern medicine on the other. Until well into the twentieth century, the arrival and spread of infectious disease was met with panic, confusion, blame, flight, and ultimately resignation. A significant change occurred following the Second World War, with the development of antibiotics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of everything from polio to measles, mumps, and tuberculosis. What made the COVID pandemic unique was the “warp speed” with which medical researchers and federal officials responded, working hand-in-hand to develop and manufacture safe and effective vaccines that revolutionized the field while saving untold millions of lives.

READ THE REST.

IT’S NOT CLEAR YET if Democrat Janet Mills will run against Sen. Susan Collins in 2026, or if she should. But the Maine governor’s confrontation with President Donald Trump on Friday was a bracing example of something that’s all too rare: a politician standing up to Trump in a direct, on-camera exchange that ended with nasty threats from the bully-in-chief.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! First of all, welcome to Lauren Egan! Go follow her on BlueSky.

Baseball is back, and so are Steven Kwan’s dingers. Though, I do not appreciate that, in the year 2025, MLB would have at least some coverage of every game. But for four teams, at least today, nada.

Rest in Peace… Larry. Dolan, longtime owner of the Cleveland Guardians, whose passing was announced today. Dolan, a fellow Ignatius graduate from “The Heights”, was 94.

🎵On the Jukebox… 🎵 Music to Refine To — Severance feat ODESZA

GOP lawmakers scheduled to speak… at ‘Galactic Federation’ conspiracy event. (AZ Mirror).

Elon Musk… is going to do the e-mail thing again. This, as HHS told its employees to assume replies may "be read by malign foreign actors.” Meanwhile, while Musk is building a digital Fort Knox email inbox full of sensitive government information, he’s talking on X with finance conspiracy accounts about doing an audit of Fort Knox in Kentucky. And WH Comms Dir Steven Cheung deleted a tweet suggesting the White House would comply with the 5 bullets.

Only the best people!

John Oliver… The 60 Minutes interview.

Is “Eagle Ed” going to let Rep. Cory Mills get arrested? Or is he too busy posting about the Associated Press? The Congressman was accused of domestic violence.

Meanwhile at the CFPB… Russ Vought is doing a number.

Organizations in crisis… Are the first to have a “rapid response” social media account. Is that why the Pentagon has one?

HUD employees came back to work… And saw, uh, this.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.