James Carville and Michael Weiss: The Whole Country Could Go Under

Trump is anti-American and seems to hate this country: How else can his behavior be explained? The tariffs, the austerity, the threat of a default, along with the corruption and grift— it feels like we're at the beginning stage of something that could go very, very bad. Meanwhile, Trump may not have the cards himself on Ukraine. Europe and the rest of the West have the economic might to continue to back Ukraine. And if that coalition maintains a united front, it would have the power to reject a 'peace' deal imposed by the US and Russia.

James Carville and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.

