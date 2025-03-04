Recently in The Bulwark:

JUSTIN GLAWE: Vulture Capitalism Comes for Democracy

WE’RE GOING TO GET LEANER, hungrier, better, more efficient—everyone who has worked in a newsroom large or small has heard some version of this speech. I remember hearing a variation of it at my first newspaper job in 2010. I was just an intern there. A rookie who had no idea what all this meant. But I soon found out.

WHAT WILL WE SAY about the Supreme Court when the storm has passed? That it was strong? That it stood firm against a rogue president? If, when the crisis comes, the justices make Donald Trump blink, then eventually, we may come to pair him with Andrew Jackson—two colorful leaders in the colorful history of our nation—as the nation moves on. But what if, looking back, we see the Court was weak? What if the justices confine themselves to milquetoast opinions? What if they content themselves with calling ordinary constitutional footfaults as Trump assaults the constitutional order itself? The justices may be remembered for meekly standing by, pointing at parchment barriers as a strongman tore them to shreds.

AS A LONGTIME DIRECTOR and cinematographer, Barry Sonnenfeld understands the importance of introducing characters quickly and succinctly. You see this principle of characterization in action throughout his latest memoir, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time, via the manner with which his famous interlocutors address him.

IF NOTHING ELSE, FRIDAY’S OVAL OFFICE FIASCO among Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky was a decisive masks-off moment. After several weeks of pro-Kremlin tilt with occasional baffling pro-Ukraine lurches—just one day earlier, Trump was suddenly praising Zelensky and promising to help Ukraine “get as much [territory] back as possible”—the spectacle of the president and vice president of the United States tag-teaming to bully the leader of a U.S.-allied democracy fighting for its life against an autocratic aggressor has appalled observers around the world.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

It’s Monday… And Elon Musk is “X’ing” federal offices, with regional offices of the SEC and DC-area NOAA offices on the chopping block.

Your Overtime #eggcheck puts 18 large eggs at $8.89.

Stocks crater… as the trade war investors doubted would ever happen is here now (Sherwood)

Ontario will cut off U.S. electricity exports… 'with a smile on my face,' Ford says (Toronto Sun)

I never thought life would emulate Canadian Bacon, but here we are...

🎵On the Jukebox… 🎵 Caamp - Slackjaw

In local controversies… The CEO of local grocery store Kroger has stepped down after personal conduct unbecoming a CEO came to light. (We don’t yet know what that behavior was.)

A Study of Mint Plants. A Device to Stop Bleeding…. This Is the Scientific Research Ted Cruz Calls “Woke.” (ProPublica)

Andrew Cuomo Would Be a Lousy Mayor… According to Former Cuomo Staffers (HellgateNYC)

The best people… DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was at a library on the U.S.-Canada border over the weekend. The Boston Globe reports the serious behavior that took place there.

Steve Doocy… Trying to gaslight us into buying Trump didn’t go to Biden’s inauguration because of COVID? Pssht, what a jabroni.

No More Female 4-Stars: Franchetti Firing Leaves Top Ranks Filled by Men (Steve Beynon, Military.com)

