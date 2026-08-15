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Trump to Supreme Court: Make Me Kim Wehle · Aug 10 IN HIS QUEST TO BECOME THE KING OF AMERICA, Donald Trump made it clearer than ever last week that he doesn’t really care what the Supreme Court has to say. Read full story

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown - Receipts

The Good Fight Tour Is Coming The Bulwark · Aug 14 This October the gang is hitting the road again—bringing the good fight to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Save the date(s), and I hope to see you at one of our great live shows! Read full story

Catch Up On Bulwark Book Club

Mona Charen and Bill Kristol discussed Mark Twain and his novel Pudd’nhead Wilson during this month’s Bulwark Book club. What do you think of Twain’s legacy? Watch the replay of the show here and drop your thoughts in the comments.

September’s pick: The Odyssey with Mona Charen and Sonny Bunch. They’ll be reading Emily Wilson’s translation. See the movie, read the book or do both! Then join us Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. EDT for the livestream for Bulwark+ members.

Rod Dreher Thought JD Vance Would Save Conservatism. Oops. Matt Johnson · Aug 11 THE PROMINENT CONSERVATIVE INTELLECTUAL Rod Dreher, back from his sojourn in Hungary, has set about destroying his most influential friendship: with Vice President JD Vance. It’s a strange turn of events. In his recent memoir, Vance credited an interview with the longtime blog… Read full story

What Does Hungary’s New President Mean for Its Post-Orbán Future? H. David Baer · Aug 11 Budapest, Hungary

HUNGARY’S PARLIAMENT TODAY elected a new president, András Baka, a former head of the country’s highest court whom Prime Minister Viktor Orbán purged from office in 2011 for criticizing his assault on the independent judiciary. Baka’s presidency puts an emphatic, symbolic exclamation point on the end of Orbánism. In the words of Budapest’s mayor, “[The Orbán system] started with the firing of Baka; now it ends with his election as president.” Read full story

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Review Sonny Bunch · Aug 12 DAVID ZASLAV AND THE REST of the bean counters at Warner Bros. tried to drop an anvil on Coyote vs. Acme in 2023 in hopes of squashing it to obtain a quick tax writeoff. But, like the Acme products featured in this live-action/animation hybrid, it missed the target, reboun… Read full story

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Well, it’s the end of summer… Our tradition, since moving here, has been to get to King’s Island before the regular season closes. Growing up in Cleveland, I am a big roller coaster fan (as most are). After a week of storms (and a derecho!) it was a gamble, but it turned out to be a beautiful, uncrowded day.

As seasons change, I get a little nostalgic, turning into Chris Stevens from Northern Exposure who once opined:

We look behind us to see how far we’ve come, and we realize that our past isn’t a solitary trail through secret woods, but a vista… as big and expansive as the ocean itself, with our experiences stretching to the horizon, like tiny dot-like sailboats sucked up into the enormous sea.

A good perspective from a great old show. But now that school and election season is in full swing, it’s good to know from whence you came, but clear about the path forward.

If you’re thinking: what’s something I can do? There’s an easy answer if money and time are tight: volunteer to be a poll worker. In 2023, I wrote an article on a great group called “Power to the Polls” trying to fill the ever present need for people to step up and administer our elections.

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Trump, Golf, and Honor… Did Trump really have a round of 70? Did Kim Jong-il have a 34? Jay Nordlinger on golf is always a must read for me.

The American Ninja Warrior Hunger Games… Firewalled Media’s Laura Jedeed was on the ground at Trump’s patriot competition in Ohio and shares this dispatch.

How Vivek Ramaswamy’s mom manipulated Alzheimer’s data… and made her son rich, reports Caleb Ecarma at Oligarch Watch.

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.