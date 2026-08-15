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Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown - Receipts
Catch Up On Bulwark Book Club
Mona Charen and Bill Kristol discussed Mark Twain and his novel Pudd’nhead Wilson during this month’s Bulwark Book club. What do you think of Twain’s legacy? Watch the replay of the show here and drop your thoughts in the comments.
September’s pick: The Odyssey with Mona Charen and Sonny Bunch. They’ll be reading Emily Wilson’s translation. See the movie, read the book or do both! Then join us Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. EDT for the livestream for Bulwark+ members.
Bulwark Book Club: ‘Pudd’nhead Wilson’—Was Twain Ahead of His Time? (w/ Mona Charen & Bill Kristol)
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Well, it’s the end of summer… Our tradition, since moving here, has been to get to King’s Island before the regular season closes. Growing up in Cleveland, I am a big roller coaster fan (as most are). After a week of storms (and a derecho!) it was a gamble, but it turned out to be a beautiful, uncrowded day.
As seasons change, I get a little nostalgic, turning into Chris Stevens from Northern Exposure who once opined:
We look behind us to see how far we’ve come, and we realize that our past isn’t a solitary trail through secret woods, but a vista… as big and expansive as the ocean itself, with our experiences stretching to the horizon, like tiny dot-like sailboats sucked up into the enormous sea.
A good perspective from a great old show. But now that school and election season is in full swing, it’s good to know from whence you came, but clear about the path forward.
If you’re thinking: what’s something I can do? There’s an easy answer if money and time are tight: volunteer to be a poll worker. In 2023, I wrote an article on a great group called “Power to the Polls” trying to fill the ever present need for people to step up and administer our elections.
Trump, Golf, and Honor… Did Trump really have a round of 70? Did Kim Jong-il have a 34? Jay Nordlinger on golf is always a must read for me.
The American Ninja Warrior Hunger Games… Firewalled Media’s Laura Jedeed was on the ground at Trump’s patriot competition in Ohio and shares this dispatch.
How Vivek Ramaswamy’s mom manipulated Alzheimer’s data… and made her son rich, reports Caleb Ecarma at Oligarch Watch.
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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
Thanks for the Northern Exposure quote. Such a great show!
I hope you had a Smurf (that is the proper name) ice cream 🍦